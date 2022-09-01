7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 2 - September 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped from August to September. If you're looking for something to do with the family before the school year starts there are plenty of events taking place across the Western New York region.

National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium

The National Buffalo Wing Festival returns to Highmark Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will run from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. "Now in its 21st year, celebrating its 20th festival, Wingfest has averaged over, 50,000+ attendees the past 10 years that have been tracked from all 50 states and 44 different countries. We will be featuring 25 local, regional, national and international eateries serving more than 100 styles of chicken wings," its website says. You can find more information here.

Ballpark Brew Bash at Sahlen Field

The Ballpark Brew Bash will take place at Sahlen Field Saturday. It will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those with VIP tickets and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those with general admission. "The event's intent is to promote W.N.Y's craft beer culture by bringing brewers and fans together to sample and share a most diverse collection of craft beer," its website says. You can find more information here.

Daedalum Luminarium at Canalside in Buffalo

The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside Thursday through Monday. "Daedalum’s core element is a maze of 19 egg-shaped domes whose spatial arrangement creates mysterious sight-lines. Passing through the maze, one can discover an incredibly intricate rainbow-colored tree and cavernous dome on whose lofty ceiling is inspired by the Pantheon of Rome," a release says. You can find more information here.

WWII aircraft to be on display at Niagara Aerospace Museum

WWII aircraft will be on display at the Niagara Aerospace Museum at the Niagara Falls International Airport from Thursday to Monday during the Commemorative Air Force (CAF)’s AirPower History Tour. Attendees will have the opportunity to see, tour and possibly take a ride in WWII aircraft. Museum exhibits will also be open to tour. You can find more information here.

War of 1812 Encampment at Old Fort Niagara

A War of 1812 Encampment will take place at Old Fort Niagara Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. "Learn about life for Fort Niagara's American garrisons during 1812 and 1813. Musket and cannon firings, living history camps, tactical demonstrations," the event page says. You can find more information here.

Oliver Street Labor Day Festival in North Tonawanda

The Oliver Street Labor Day Festival will take place Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. "Join us on Sunday, September 4th for a family friendly Labor Day Festival with great food and drinks! Festivities will include a concert as well as car show & an artisan vendor market," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.