Daedalum Luminarium coming to Canalside in Buffalo from September 1 through September 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside from September 1 through September 5.

"Since 1992, Architects of Air’s luminaria, inspired by the beauty of natural geometry and sacred architecture have enchanted millions of visitors around the world. Daedalum takes its name from Daedalus. In Greek mythology, Daedalus was the father of Icarus and the architect of the labyrinth of King Minos of Crete. Daedalum’s core element is a maze of 19 egg-shaped domes whose spatial arrangement creates mysterious sight-lines. Passing through the maze, one can discover an incredibly intricate rainbow-colored tree and cavernous dome on whose lofty ceiling is inspired by the Pantheon of Rome," a release says.

"When you walk in, it's really an immersive experience of light and sound. The artist is Allen Parkinson. You kind of travel through the exhibit to experience different things and feelings as you go through," Buffalo Waterfront general manager, Lauren Moloney Ford said.

It will be open the following hours:

Thursday, September 1, 2022: 1:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

Friday, September 2, 2022: 1:00p.m – 7:00p.m.

Saturday, September 3, 2022: 10:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.

Sunday, September 4, 2022: 10:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.

Monday, September 5, 2022: 10:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.

Tickets will be available online here. Presale tickets are $10 per person and $12 per person on the days of the event. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and children under the age of 2 will receive free admission.

"As soon as you get your ticket, we are going to usher you into the exhibit. We do ask that you please leave personal belongings and shoes just to protect the integrity of the art. It is a blowup structure, so we just need to make sure that everything is safe," Ford said.

“We look forward to closing out an exciting summer at the Buffalo Waterfront with the Architects of Air luminaria. From laser light shows to concerts, artisan markets and roller skating, we aim to bring a variety of activities to the waterfront for everyone to enjoy. The Daedalum luminaria will be awe-inspiring and a truly one of a kind experience. - Lauren Moloney Ford, General Manager of the Buffalo Waterfront

"We are so excited to partner with Be Our Guest to bring this incredible experience to the Western New York Community. We believe in the power of play and this will bring a whole new meaning to how we approach play." - Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More

Daedalum is designed by Alan and Meko Parkinson with music by David Bickley. You can find more information here.