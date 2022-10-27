7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend.

Halloween on Bailey

University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.

Halloween on Hertel

Halloween on Hertel will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Halloween on Hertel is a safe family fun event where kiddos of all ages can dress up and show off costumes along the Avenue while trick or treating!! Treats are reserved for the youngsters with many of the great participating businesses on Hertel Ave graciously giving with their selection of treats," its website says. You can find more information here.

Halloween on Elmwood

A safe trick-or-treat event will be held in Buffalo's Elmwood Village on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. "Parents are encouraged to bring children 10 years of age and under, in costume, to the Elmwood Village to collect candy from local businesses. Participating businesses will display Safe Trick-Or-Treat posters advertising ‘Trick or Treat Here’ in their windows," a release says. During those hours, there will also be a Fall Festival at Lafayette Presbyterian Church. You can find more information here.

Halloween in the Town of Tonawanda

The Town of Tonawanda will host a Halloween Bash on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park. "Join us for a festive event featuring trick-or-treating, touch-a-truck, music by Glenn Colton (4:15pm), Halloween costume contest (5:30pm), magic show by Dave Jeffers (6:15pm), games, crafts, bonfire & s'mores station, hay rides, Buffalo Bookmobile, and more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Little Frights with Lights at Frightworld, America’s Screampark

Frightworld, America’s Screampark will host its "Little Frights with Lights" event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The family-friendly trick-or-treat event will be held at Frightworld's Hertel Avenue location and proceeds will benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital. "Frightworld, America’s Screampark is turning the lights on and letting the monsters sleep for their annual kids’ event “Little Frights with Lights”. This Saturday, October 29th, from 11am-3:30pm families can enjoy family friendly haunted houses and trick-or-treat through Frightworld with the lights on and no monsters," a release says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bills take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will return from their bye week Sunday and will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium. Former wide receiver Stevie Johnson will be the "Legend of the Game." You can find more information here and here.