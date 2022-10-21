7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 21 - October 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are several family-friendly events taking place.

Jurassic World Live Tour at KeyBank Center

Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center this weekend. There will be shows Friday through Sunday. "With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers," the event page says. You can find more information and tickets here and here.

Fall into Fall Vendor and Craft Show

The Fall into Fall Vendor and Craft Show will take place Sunday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be 150+ vendor booths, raffles, basket auctions, bounce house, kid's craft corner and more. You can find more information here.

Spooktacular Celebration

A Spooktacular Celebration will take place at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. "Come dressed in your Halloween best for safe, indoor trick-or-treating, not-so-spooky art projects, and so much more Halloween fun all week long," its website says. You can find more information here.

Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-I-Day

Totally Sweet Buffalo Fall-I-Day will be held at the Wurltizer Building in North Tonawanda from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. "Come celebrate fall with amazing, unique items made by local artisans. The event will feature 60 vendors who will be selling Fall-themed merchandise and of course, all things Buffalo and football," the event page says. Admission is $5 per person. You can find more information here.

All Hallows Seas

All Hallows Seas will take place at the Aquarium of Niagara on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be Halloween-themed shows and presentations, a scavenger hunt with candy prize, special activities and programming, and more. You can find more information here.

Cider Fest at the Terrace at Delaware Park

Cider Fest returns for 2022 at the Terrace at Delaware Park on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. There will be hard cider samples, mulled cider, fresh cider, cider slushies, cider donuts, food family-friendly activities and more. You can find more information here.