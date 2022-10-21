Jurassic World comes to Buffalo for a weekend of fun with the family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're getting prehistoric at the KeyBank Center this weekend. Jurassic World Live Tour is visiting Buffalo with shows running from Friday, October 21 - Sunday, October 23.

Tickets start at $20, and can run up to nearly $40, making it a fun activity for the whole family.

The shows will run at the KeyBank Center during the following times.



Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, you can head to Jurassic World's website by clicking here