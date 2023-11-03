7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 3 - November 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do, here are 7 things taking place around Western New York this weekend!

Christmas in the Country at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

Christmas in the Country began at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. "Celebrating 39 years, Christmas in the Country is the Nation’s Premier Holiday Artisan Market and a Grand Western New York tradition. Welcoming artisans from all over the country, our flagship event has been voted the #1 Artisan Market for the past decade. Attendees to Christmas in the Country will find unique and only handcrafted creations including home décor, gourmet foods, craft spirits and wine, trendsetting jewelry, hand poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, custom furniture, stylish pottery, original wall art, gifts for pets, and holiday gift items galore," its website says. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased online, those 12 and under are not required to purchase a ticket. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Friends of Knox Farm State Park Holiday Arts & Crafts Show

The Friends of Knox Farm State Park Holiday Arts & Crafts Show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Mansion at Knox Farm. "The show will have all you need for the upcoming holiday season! Come see for yourself the amazing festive atmosphere! There will be a wide variety of quality art and handcrafted merchandise for sale," a release says. Tickets are $5 and those 10 and under are free. All parking will be off-site at Moog located at 7021 Seneca Street. Organizers say there will be free shuttle buses running all day. You can find more information here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Shea's Performing Arts Center

Moulin Rouge! The Musical began at Shea's Performing Arts Center on October 24 and continues through Sunday. There is one show scheduled on Friday and two shows on both Saturday and Sunday. "Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment," its website says. It is recommended for those 12 and older. Tickets are still available, and street and paid parking will be available throughout the area near Shea's. You can find more information here.

DinoFEST at the Buffalo Museum of Science

DinoFEST will take place at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Get ready to stomp and roar, because DinoFEST is BACK! Gather your budding paleontologists and geologists for a day of family fun," its website says. Tickets are $21 for adults and $18 for children, free for members. Parking will be available at the museum. You can find more information here.

2023 WNY Veterans Day Parade

The 2023 WNY Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. The parade route begins at the roundabout on Red Jacket and will follow McKinley Parkway to the Botanical Gardens. 7 News will stream the parade live on the 7 WKBW app on your favorite streaming device, the WKBW website and on the 7 WKBW mobile app. The live stream will be hosted by 7 Weather Meteorologist Mary Beth Wrobel. You can find more information here.

Lights Out at Frightworld America's Screampark

Halloween may be over but there is still another chance for you to enjoy "spooky season." Frightworld America's Screampark will host a Lights Out event on Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It says it is the most intense event of the season. "Make your way through our 5 award winning haunted attractions with nothing but one glowstick. This event is not recommended for the faint of heart," its website says. Tickets are still available. Parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.