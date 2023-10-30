How to watch the 2023 WNY Veterans Day parade live

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — On Saturday, November 4, the annual WNY Veterans Day Parade returns.

The cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna unite to salute all of our veterans for this event which begins at 11 a.m.

The parade rolls out at the roundabout on Red Jacket and McKinley Avenue to the Golf Course at the Botanical Gardens. The route will follow McKinley Parkway.

7 News will stream the parade live on the 7 WKBW app on your favorite streaming device, the WKBW website and on the 7 WKBW mobile app. The live stream will be hosted by 7 Weather Meteorologist Mary Beth Wrobel.

