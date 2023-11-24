7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 24 - November 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are looking for something to do this holiday weekend, there is plenty taking place across Western New York!

Festival of Lights

The Festival of Lights begins at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Friday and continues on select dates through December 30. You can experience the full event which includes both a drive-thru and walk-around on 42nd Street. Organizers say tickets are $30 per car load and on select dates, the drive-thru only is $20 per car load. The entrance to the festival is off McKinley Parkway. You can find more information here.

Jingle Falls USA

Jingle Falls USA will take place Friday to Sunday on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls. "There will be holiday music, fire pits, outdoor games and festive photo ops on Old Falls Street throughout Jingle Falls USA, including a nearly 50-foot Christmas tree," its website says. A variety of free and/or low-cost events and activities are scheduled throughout the weekend. Organizers say free parking is available in the downtown corridor on Jingle Falls USA dates only, compliments of Niagara Falls State Park and the City of Niagara Falls. The free parking locations include Niagara Falls State Park lots, municipal surface lots, street parking, and the Rainbow Ramp. You can find more information here.

16th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

The 16th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade will take place on Saturday. Over 200 emergency vehicles will be decorated with Christmas lights and more and will cruise through the Village of Lancaster. The parade is hosted by the Greater Lancaster Museum and kicks off at 6 p.m. at Lancaster High School and goes south on Central Avenue to West Main Street straight into the heart of the village. If you don't want to attend the parade you can watch it live on the 7 WKBW website, 7 WKBW Facebook page and 7 WKBW app. 7 News reporters Taylor Epps and Kristen Mirand will host the live stream from along the parade route. You can find more information here and here.

The World's Largest Disco

The World's Largest Disco will take place on Saturday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. "We hope you will join us for an evening of dancing, comradery and some of the best “people watching” you will experience in a lifetime. Our event has sold out for the past 26 years and we expect another sellout this year," its website says. You can find more information here.

Christmas in Ellicottville

Christmas in Ellicottville will take place from Friday to Sunday. "Thanksgiving weekend in the 14731 has become a tradition for many locals and visitors alike; book your accommodations, pack your bags, and come celebrate in true Ellicottville style! The ski town’s downtown business district offers a unique shopping experience within a walkable 4-block footprint, filled with festive attractions and plenty of holiday cheer," its website says. The event is free to attend and a variety of events and activities are scheduled throughout the weekend. You can find more information here.

The Buffalo and Hamburg Holiday Markets

The Buffalo and Hamburg Holiday Markets both open Friday and continue on select dates through December 23. "With wooden chalets and holiday fun, the outdoor market series has become an annual holiday artisan market that is loved by Buffalo and is a holiday destination. At this premier event, artisan vendors from across Western New York and beyond gather to display their one-of-a-kind, handmade holiday gifts," its website says. The Buffalo market is located at 202 Ohio Street in Downtown Buffalo and the Hamburg market is located in Memorial Park. Both markets are free to attend. You can find more information here.