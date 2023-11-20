Watch Now
How to watch the 16th annual Lancaster Christmasville Fire Truck Parade

At least 200 trucks will cruise through the Village of Lancaster for this holiday tradition that delights people of all ages
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 10:42:48-05

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York holiday tradition returns Saturday in Lancaster!

Over 200 Emergency Vehicles will cruise through the Village of Lancaster for the 16th Annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade. Emergency vehicles from across the state will be decorated with Christmas lights and more.

The parade hosted by the Greater Lancaster Museum kicks off at 6 p.m. at Lancaster High School and goes south on Central Avenue to West Main Street straight into the heart of the village.

7 Eyewitness News reporters Taylor Epps and Kristen Mirand will host the live stream from along the parade route.

You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW website, 7 WKBW mobile app, and 7 WKBW app on your favorite streaming device.

