7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 1 - November 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do on this first weekend of November? Here are seven things you can do in Western New York!
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at Kleinhans Music Hall
- WNY Veterans Day Parade
- The Buffalo Deviled Egg-Stravaganza
- Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo
- Friends of Knox Farm State Park Holiday Arts & Crafts Show
- Brick Fest Live
- Customer Appreciation Event at Platter's Chocolate Factory
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.