How to watch the WNY Veterans Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, November 2, the annual WNY Veterans Day Parade makes its proud return! Buffalo and Lackawanna will come together at 11 a.m. to honor and celebrate our veterans.

The parade steps off from the roundabout at Red Jacket, traveling along McKinley Parkway and concluding at the beautiful Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

Catch all the action live on WKBW.com, the WKBW mobile and connected TV apps, or the WKBW social pages on Facebook, X or YouTube.

Tune in as 7WKBW's Eileen Buckley and Pheben Kassahun co-host the live stream coverage starting around 11:30 a.m. from the Botanical Gardens.

