7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 6 - May 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place.

Local farmers markets begin for the season

Several local farmers markets begin their season this weekend, including the Elmwood Village Farmers Market and the Hamburg Farmers Market. 7 News has compiled a list of farmers markets you can enjoy across the region this year and you can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Albany FireWolves in the East Quarterfinals of the NLL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bandits will take on the Albany FireWolves in the East Quarterfinals of the NLL Playoffs Saturday at KeyBank Center. The Bandits finished the regular season with a record of 14-4, the best record in the NLL, and they led the league in goals for with 247. The two teams met twice in the regular season with the Bandits winning each. The first game in Buffalo was 13-8 in favor of the Bandits and the second game in Albany was 12-11 in favor of the Bandits. You can find more information and tickets here.

World's Largest Yard Sale at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The World's Largest Yard Sale will take place at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Event Center/Expo Hall. "It's here, The World's Largest Yard Sale! WNY’s BEST Yard/Garage Sale, Craft Fair and Flea Market all wrapped up in one," its website says. You can find more information here.

Mother's Day at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will be helping to celebrate moms this Mother's Day Weekend. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. there will be a "One Stop, Mom-Shop," complete with a plant sale, jewelry, soaps, scents, teas and more. You can find more information here.

Opening day at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village will open for the season Saturday. "Visitors can take a guided tour of the campus, see demonstrations from the talented Artisan Demonstrators, view the new Amherst Gallery, and more," its website says. Events will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information here.

Opening day at Genesee Country Village & Museum

The Genesee Country Village & Museum will open for the season Saturday. Visitors can chat with knowledgeable costumed interpreters, meet the animals, explore the John L. Wehle Gallery, stop by Mrs. Hosmer’s Tea House and more. You can find more information here.