Trolls LIVE! coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 06, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trolls LIVE! is coming to Buffalo and will take over Shea’s Performing Arts Center May 7 and May 8.

There will be four shows across the two days, tickets are on sale now and start at $15 and can be purchased here.

"The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises," a release says.

