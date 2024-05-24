7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 24 - May 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the weekend! If you don't have any plans, don't worry. We've got seven things you can do in Western New York!

Celebrate Spring Carnival

The Celebrate Spring Carnival kicks off Friday at the Maple Ridge Plaza at 4224 Maple Road and continues through Sunday. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. "Come join the fun with the PAY ONE PRICE ride specials, family-friendly games & lots of great food vendors. NO ENTRANCE FEE," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information about ride passes and tickets here.

Totally Buffalo Festival

The Totally Buffalo Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. "Celebrate Memorial Weekend on the water - with 120 local artisans, great food, live music, awesome drinks and loads of fun activities for the entire family," the Facebook event page says. The event is free to attend. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bisons host "Star Wars Night"

What has become a Western New York tradition, the Buffalo Bisons will host "Star Wars Night" on Saturday. Jabba the Hutt will be back for the first time since 2019 and the team will wear special Mandalorian jerseys. There will also be appearances, a commemorative laser sword available for purchase and a postgame show that includes one of the largest fireworks displays of the season. You can find more information here.

Memorial Day Weekend Street Festival on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls

The Memorial Day Weekend Street Festival on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls kicked off on Friday and continues through Monday. "Come celebrate the start of summer on Old Falls Street with food trucks, live music, vendors and more at our Memorial Day Weekend Street Festival," its website says. It runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday. You can find more information here.

"The Market" at the Transit Drive-In Theatre

The Transit Drive-In Theatre in Lockport will host the first-ever "The Market" a combination farmers, flea, and artisan market on Sunday. It will take place weekly from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. 7 News spoke with the organizers earlier his week. You can learn more information here and here.

Kiddieland Opening Day at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

Kiddieland Opening Day at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Admission to the museum for visitors ages 2 and up will be $1 with free admission for members. Ride tokens for the carrousels and Kiddieland will be $1 each. A free gift will be given to the first 500 kids," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here and here.

What's Up KenmoreFest

What's Up KenmoreFest will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fattey Beer in Kenmore. "Join us for drinks, bands, food, and fun at Fattey Beer Kenmore as we help kick off the summer season in our great village. We are donating $1 from every draft to KenTon Meals on Wheels, so drink up and support an amazing organization," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Have a great weekend!