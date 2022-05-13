7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: May 13 - May 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has a warm weekend on tap, but with a chance of rain, there are plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy indoors or outdoors in the Buffalo area and beyond.

Summit Center 2022 Autism Walk

More than 1,000 walkers are expected at the Summit Center's first in-person walk in three years. The organization has hosted a virtual version of its Autism Walk for the past two years. There are two routes— a four-mile option and a one-mile option— both starting from the Summit Center on Stahl Road in Getzville. After the walk, entertainment, food trucks and kids' activities will be available. Registration is still open here.

Massachusetts Avenue Seedling Sale

Give your summer garden a jumpstart at Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP)! It's hosting its seedling sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seedlings are $3 each, with proceeds helping MAP continue its mission. Seedling purchases are SNAP eligible. Coffee, pastries and kid-friendly activities will be available. Find out more about MAP here.

Lock City Sound Spring Sing

Formerly known as the Lock City Glee Club, Lock City Sound is hosting its first community Spring Sing concert since COVID-19 shutdowns in March 2020. Check out the FREE concert on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Road, Lockport.

Mike Randall as Mark Twain at Riviera Theatre

We couldn't resist putting 7 News' own Mike Randall on the list! Mike is celebrating 50 years performing as Mark Twain— that's almost 2,000 performances. "Mark Twain Live!" happens at the Riviera Theatre on Webster Street in North Tonawanda on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Fairy Festival at the Botanical Gardens

Check out the fairy village, go on a magical scavenger hunt and create your own fairy wings at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Sunday! As part of Wegmans Family Days, the Fairy Festival is included with admission to the gardens on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available on their website.

Asian American Heritage Festival

For Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, enjoy a free family-friendly festival at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village on Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst on Sunday. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include performances, displays and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket.