7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 4 - March 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of events taking place across Western New York this weekend.

Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

The Buffalo Home Show kicks off at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Friday and continues through Sunday. "The Buffalo Home Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals," its website says. If you can not attend this weekend, the home show will also run next weekend from March 11 to March 13. You can find more information here.

Shamrock Run set to return for 44th annual run

The Shamrock Run is set to make its return on Saturday for its 44th year. The run took place in 2020 but was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19, it is set to take place at noon on Saturday. You can find more information here and here.

7th annual Green Beer Sunday

The 7th annual Green Beer Sunday will take place Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gateway Harbor Pavilion in the City of Tonawanda. There will be a micro parade at noon that starts at Main and Broad and leads to the pavilion. There will also be live music, heated tents, food, beverages and more. You can find more information here.

53rd annual Olcott, NY Polar Bear "Swim for Sight"

The 53rd annual Olcott, NY Polar Bear "Swim for Sight" will be held Sunday. "Sunday, March 6, 2022 is the oldest continually run charity swim in New York State. Together we have raised 100s of thousands of dollars to help people in need," its website says. The Niagara County Firefighter 'Tug of War' Championship will also be held at the event. You can find more information here.

Orchid Show and Orchids After Dark at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Orchid Show and Orchids After Dark at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will take place this weekend. The Orchid Show is set for Saturday and Sunday while Orchids After Dark is set for Friday and Saturday. Hosted by the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society and the Botanical Gardens, you can find more information here.

Dua Lipa at KeyBank Center

Global pop superstar Dua Lipa is set to take the stage at KeyBank Center Saturday. The "Future Nostalgia Tour" began February 9 and concludes April 1, the tour's stop in Buffalo is one of 28 stops across the U.S. Dua Lipa has had multiple chart-topping tracks such as “Break My Heart," “Levitating,” and “Don’t Start Now." Special guests Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï will also take the state. You can find more information here.