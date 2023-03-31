7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 31 - April 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and do something this weekend, here are 7 things to do in Western New York.

Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres will hit the ice at KeyBank Center Friday to take on the New York Rangers. This is one of three home games left in the regular season for the Sabres. The team's top goaltending prospect, Devon Levi, is also set to make his NHL debut. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can find more information here and here.

Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market at The Powerhouse

Step Out Buffalo will host its Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market at The Powerhouse on Saturday and Sunday. "Shop 125 of Buffalo and WNY’s best artisans and vendors as you eat and drink your way through the market while stocking up on Buffalo Easter essentials, gather gifts for Mother’s Day, and prepare for the spring season," its website says. You can find more information here.

Easter season at the Broadway Market

Easter season is underway at Buffalo's historic Broadway Market and visiting the market during the season is a tradition for many Western New Yorkers. There will be live music and polka lessons on both Saturday and Sunday. The Easter Bunny will be at the market daily through April 8th. You can find more information here.

3rd Annual Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market at the Eastern Hills Mall

The "Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisan Market" kicked off on March 11 and continues through April 8 at the Eastern Hills Mall located at 4545 Transit Road. This market serves as another alternative for vendors and shoppers to the Broadway Market. You can find more information here.

Easter Eggsperience at the Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo will host an "Easter Eggsperience" on Saturday and Sunday. "Hop on over for a fun-filled day of Easter excitement at the Buffalo Zoo! This family-friendly event features a Zoo-wide candy trail, a photo op with the Easter Bunny, complimentary train rides, animal ambassador meet and greets, animal enrichment sessions and more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Seaster at the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium will host a "Seaster" event that runs from Saturday through April 9. Its website says "join us for an Easter egg hunt under the sea!" and there will also be spring-themed activities included with admission. You can find more information here.