7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 25 - March 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region this weekend.

Opening Day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will open for the 2022 season on Saturday. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 9:45 a.m. near the USS The Sullivans and an opening day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. inside the Hangar Building. For the 2022 season, the naval park will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 4 p.m. You can find more information here.

2022 Buffalo Motorama at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

The 2022 Buffalo Motorama will take place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. "The show features a wide variety of vehicles ranging from original, modified, race, and full custom. to Hot rods, classics, pro street, and unrestored," its website says. You can find more information here.

Western New York Maple Weekend

After a two-year hiatus, Maple Weekend makes a sweet return across Western New York. One maple farmer calls it the "Maple Super Bowl", a weekend with a huge impact in WNY and beyond. It started last weekend and continues Saturday and Sunday. You can find more information here.

Mothertime Marketplace at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

Mothertime Marketplace will take place at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg beginning Thursday and continues through Sunday. "Mothertime Marketplace is Western NY's largest and longest-running family consignment pop-up sale," its website says. You'll need tickets to attend Thursday and Friday but the marketplace will be free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday. You can find more information here.

Springtime in the Country at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

Springtime in the Country will take place at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg Friday, Saturday and Sunday. "This year's edition of Springtime in the Country welcomes over 250 artisans from across North America with products including garden art, metalworks, women's fashions, original wall art, custom furniture, designer jewelry, home décor, spa-quality bath and beauty products, gourmet foods, children's toys, pottery and so much more," a release says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Halifax Thunderbirds at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits will return to the turf at KeyBank Center when they take on the Halifax Thunderbirds Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bandits are 10-1 and have the best record in the NLL. The Thunderbirds are 8-3 which is third in the NLL and second in the East behind the Bandits. Buffalo is 6-0 at home and is tied for second in the NLL in goals for with 147. You can find more information and tickets here.