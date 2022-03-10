7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: March 11 - March 13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place.

Buffalo Bisons "Family Day Open House" returns

The Buffalo Bisons will host a "Family Day Open House" on Saturday at Sahlen Field. "A fan-favorite event, the Family Day Open House includes FREE ADMISSION with fun activities, great treats and special offers to get fans ready for Opening Day at Sahlen Field," its website says. Single-game tickets will also be on sale. You can find more information here.

2022 WNY Sport & Travel Expo at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The 2022 WNY Sport & Travel Expo returns to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg Thursday through Sunday. "Come check out the exhibitors from the hunting, fishing, and outdoor industry. There is something for everyone at this show, whether you are looking to book the hunt of your dreams, purchase new fishing gear, or just have a great time with your family. Bring the kids to fish in the live trout pond, enjoy Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Exhibit, and much more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Mardi Gras Weekend in Ellicottville and Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival Weekend

Ellicottville will hold its Mardi Gras Weekend Celebration which will coincide with Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival Weekend. "Let's end the winter season with a bang! Come down to Ellicottville and celebrate with us on the hills and in the village. We'll have lots of live entertainment and fun activities for everyone to enjoy," its website says. You can find more information on Mardi Gras Weekend here and Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival Weekend here.

Buffalo Home Show at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

The Buffalo Home Show kicked off at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center last weekend and if you missed it, you still have a chance to attend Friday through Sunday. "The Buffalo Home Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals," its website says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits versus Philadelphia Wings at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits return to the turf at KeyBank Center to take on the Philadelphia Wings after playing the team's last two games on the road. The Bandits are 9-1 and have the best record overall record in NLL. They are tied with the Georgia Swarm for the league lead in goals for with 130. At this point in the season, the Bandits are 5-0 at home. You can find more information here.

"Young Frankenstein" at Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre

Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre will present Mel Brook's "Young Frankenstein" beginning Thursday and continuing through March 20. "It’s alive! The electrifying, musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this hysterical musical comedy," its website says. You can find more information here and our Mike Randall spoke to director Chis Parada here.