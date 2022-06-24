7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 24 - June 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend there are plenty of events happening across Western New York.

Ja Rule performs at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series

American rapper and actor Ja Rule will take the stage at Buffalo's Outer Harbor Concert Series Friday. Gates open at 5 p.m. Ja Rule is bets known for his hits such as “Holla Holla,” “Always on Time,” and “I’m Real,” with Jennifer Lopez. You can find more information and tickets here.

Buffalo River Fest at Buffalo River Fest Park

The Valley Community Association (VCA) will host its annual Buffalo River Fest Friday at Saturday at Buffalo River Fest Park on Ohio Street. Events will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. "Both days of the event will feature live entertainment, a waterfront photo and memorabilia display, “I Got It” bingo, food and refreshments, arts and crafts vendors, and much more," a release says. You can find more information here or call (716) 823-4707 ext. 2.

Kenmore and South Buffalo Porchfest

There will be Porchfest events in Kenmore and South Buffalo this weekend. South Buffalo Porchfest will begin at noon Saturday and you can find more information here. Kenmore Porchfest will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and you can find more information here.

New York State Craft Brewers Festival at Canalside

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival will take place at Canalside Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Experience fresh craft beer from over 50 breweries from every corner of the state and meet the people who make the beer you love. The brewers and owners will pour at this festival and are excited to share their beer and knowledge with you! Enjoy local food trucks, artisan vendors, LIVE MUSIC from PA Line and a farm-to-table tent," its website says. You can find more information here.

Elmwood Summerfest

The inaugural Elmwood Summerfest will be held Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in the Elmwood Village. The event will be hosted by The Beer Keep, Jack Rabbit and Breezy Burrito Bar. "Elmwood Summerfest is a street festival dedicated to celebrating all things Summer in Buffalo - beer, food, community, and of course music! The festival will showcase 15+ bands & performers on a large outdoor stage located in the middle of Elmwood Ave. Also featured will be the Buffalo Eats 1st Annual Hot Dog Eating Competition, a Live Art installation, and a Genesee Brewing beer tent featuring your favorite beers, ciders, and seltzers," its event page says. You can find more information here.

Roycroft Summer Arts & Crafts Festival

The 46th annual Roycroft Summer Arts & Crafts Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the Classic Rink in East Aurora. "This festival showcases fine art by Roycroft Artisans in a variety of mediums ranging from wood and metal to fiber, clay, glass, printmaking and book arts, photography and painting," its event page says. You can find more information here.