7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 5 - July 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the first weekend of July and we're kicking it off with 7 things you can do in Western New York!

Fourth of July Carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm

The Fourth of July Carnival kicked off at The Great Pumpkin Farm on Thursday and continues through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. daily. You can enjoy amusement rides, family-friendly games, food vendors and live music. You can find more information here.

Fourth of July Weekend Street Festival on Old Falls Street

The Fourth of July Weekend Street Festival on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls kicked off on Thursday and continues through Sunday. It will run from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty characters, performances from Buffalo Aerial Dance and more. You can find more information here.

Canalside to host Tall Ship, Lettie G. Howard, as part of weekend of activities

The Buffalo Waterfront will host Tall Ship, Lettie G. Howard, at Canalside as part of a weekend of free activities on Saturday and Sunday. There will be free tours of the Tall Ship throughout the weekend and you'll also be able to book private tours. In addition to the tall ships, the weekend will also feature: the rescheduled Fit Fest on July 7, The I Love NY Activation Experience on the Great Lawn, Indigenous Cultural Education & Sports Experiences, BuffaLove apparel available for purchase, a patriotic sand sculpture by Eric Jones and food and drink specials at Resurgence at Canalside. You can find more information here.

2024 Ellicottville Summer Music Festival

The 2024 Ellicottville Summer Music Festival kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday. There will be performances each day. In addition to the live music, there will be a pet parade, an arts and craft market and a fireworks display to wrap up the festival on Sunday night. You can find more information here.

Sunset at the Stables at Knox Farm State Park

Friday marks the start of Sunset at the Stables at Knox Farm State Park for 2024. Public Water Supply will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It continues every Friday through the end of July with a new performer each week. Local food and beverage partners will also be on hand. You can find more information here.

Country Night at Becker Farms/Vizcarra Family Vineyards

Country night will be held at Becker Farms/Vizcarra Family Vineyards on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. "Get ready to kick off your 4th of July weekend with a fun-filled hoedown on Friday, July 5th. Dust off your cowboy boots, break out the flannel and cowboy hats, and join us for a night of line dancing and all your favorite country songs in the Becker Farms Apple Barn," its website says. You can find more information here.

Town of Amherst Garden Walk

The Town of Amherst Garden Walk will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can enjoy a free self-guided tour of more than 30 gardens. You can pick up garden maps and descriptions at local Amherst Garden Centers. You can find more information here.