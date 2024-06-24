Canalside to host Tall Ship, Lettie G. Howard, as part of weekend of activities on July 6-7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront announced it will host Tall Ship, Lettie G. Howard, at Canalside as part of a weekend of free activities on July 6-7.

According to the Buffalo Waterfront, Lettie G. Howard is the sole surviving example of a Georges Bank fishing schooner. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1989 and has been completely restored.

Buffalo Waterfront

There will be free tours of the Tall Ship throughout the weekend and you'll also be able to book private tours.

“We’re pleased to bring back a Tall Ship to Canalside and offer free tours to the public, alongside free cultural and fitness activities. The tall ships are always a big draw and we’re looking forward to an exciting holiday weekend at the waterfront.” - Lauren Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront

In addition to the tall ships, the weekend will also feature:



The rescheduled Fit Fest on July 7, with free back-to-back fitness classes, giveaways and healthy snack samplings, participants can try out various local fitness studios and classes.

The I Love NY Activation Experience on the Great Lawn, featuring interactive exhibits highlighting points of interest around New York

Indigenous Cultural Education & Sports Experiences, with dynamic storytelling on the history of lacrosse along with basic skills workshops, curated by Kakekalanicks

BuffaLove apparel available for purchase

A patriotic sand sculpture by Eric Jones

Food and drink specials at Resurgence at Canalside

Below you can find a schedule for the weekend:

Saturday, July 6

Tall Ships



11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. à Private sails available

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. à FREE public tours available

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. à Private sails available

I Love NY Activation Experience



11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kevin Shandy’s Roots of the Creator’s Game: Lacrosse Workshop and Game Activity



10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

Tall Ships



10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. à FREE public tours

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. à Private sails available

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. à FREE public tours

I Love NY Activation Experience



11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Perry Ground, Master Haudenosaunee Storyteller on How Lacrosse Came to the People, followed by a lacrosse workshop



10 a.m. to noon

Fit Fest, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

