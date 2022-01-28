7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 28 - January 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the final weekend of January and there is plenty happening in Western New York.

Disney On Ice returns to KeyBank Center

Disney On Ice has returned to Buffalo's KeyBank Center presenting "Let’s Celebrate." You'll be able to see more than 50 of your favorite Disney characters. The shows began Thursday and continue through Sunday. You can find more information and tickets here.

Bubble Man tribute skate at Canalside

On Friday another local tribute will happen to honor Buffalo icon, Chuck Incorvaia also known as Buffalo's "Bubble Man." A tribute skate will take place on The Ice at Canalside from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and of course there will be plenty of bubbles. $1 from every admission will go to the Veteran's Hospital of Buffalo. All proceeds from a GoFundMe set up by Incorvaia's brother will also go to the VA Hospital where the Bubble Man was treated multiple times. You can find more information here.

Celebration at Canalside to benefit the Patricia Allen Fund and Oishei Children's Hospital

Hope Rises has teamed up with Buffalo Balloon Co., Eric Jones Studios, 26 Shirts and Bills Mafia Babes to host a celebration to benefit the Patricia Allen Fund and Oishei Children's Hospital at Canalside Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a DJ, food trucks and more. Hope Rises says to come down and join the Bills-themed party and make a donation of $17 for #17 to say thank you to the Bills. You can find more information here.

Barrel Jam Beer Festival 2022

42 North Brewing will present its second indoor/outdoor barrel-aged beer, music and winter celebration Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 25 Pine Street in East Aurora. There will be beer samples, ski and snowboard rail jam show, BBQ, live music and more. You can find more information and tickets here.

9th annual Buffalo Groundhog Day Celebration

The 9th annual Buffalo Groundhog Day Celebration will be held Saturday at noon at Flying Bison Brewing Company. Proceeds will be donated to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Animal Rescue, The Buffalo Zoo and other animal-related organizations throughout WNY. You can find more information and tickets here.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Explore & More

Due to weather Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Explore & More was postponed, it will now take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is $5. "Join us as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with stories, crafts, and activities throughout the museum," the website says. Find more information here.