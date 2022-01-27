Bubble Man tribute skate on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday another local tribute will happen to honor Buffalo icon, Chuck Incorvaia also known as Buffalo's "Bubble Man." A tribute skate will take place on The Ice at Canalside from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and of course there will be plenty of bubbles.

$1 from every admission will go to the Veteran's Hospital of Buffalo. All proceeds from a GoFundMe set up by Incorvaia's brother will also go to the VA Hospital where the Bubble Man was treated multiple times.

"This is really special to him, because he really sought and got a lot of help from the Veteran's Hospital," said Jim Incorvaia, Chuck's brother. "He was a regular outpatient and maybe went there once a month.

Chuck Incorvaia served overseas in the Navy. Jim Incorvaia is also a veteran.

"We want to honor him in any possible way we can," explained Jim Incorvia.

