7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 20 - January 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something to do this weekend? There is plenty happening across the region.

Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Former wide receiver Eric Moulds has been announced as the "legend of the game" for the divisional-round playoff matchup. The two teams met on Monday Night Football in Week 17 and the game was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin has since been released from both the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Buffalo General Medical Center. He is continuing his recovery at home and with the Bills. The Bills finished the regular season with a record of 13-3 and the Bengals finished the regular season with a record of 12-4. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. This is the final home game in the month of January for the Sabres. The team is currently 22-19-3 and four points out of a wild-card spot. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Beauts take on the Metropolitan Riveters at Northtown Center

The Buffalo Beauts will play a pair of games against the Metropolitan Riveters at Northtown Center this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more information here.

Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape opens at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Friday. It continues on select dates through March 11. "The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape exhibit with specialty nights and experiences that will create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights, and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather," a release says. You can find more information here.

East Aurora Winter Market at Poplar Hill Estate

The East Aurora Winter Market will kick off at the Poplar Hill Estate on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will return on February 18, March 11, and April 15. You can find more information here.

WNY RV Show at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The WNY RV Show will kick off at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Friday and will continue through January 29. You can find more information here.