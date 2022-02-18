7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 18 - February 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Albany Firewolves at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits return to the turf at KeyBank Center Friday where they will take on the Albany Firewolves. The team will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season. The Bandits are 6-1, one of only three teams in the league with just one loss, and sit in first place in the East. The theme of the game is "Youth Lacrosse Night." You can find more information and tickets here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center

After the Bandits hit the turf at KeyBank Center Friday the turf will be removed and the Buffalo Sabres will hit the ice Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. This is the first of two games this weekend for the Sabres who have won two out of the last three games. The Avalanche are the best team in the league with a record of 35-9-4 and 74 points. You can find more information and tickets here.

WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show

The WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show began Thursday and continues through Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Attendees can expect to receive home improvement inspiration and have time to talk to the professionals. You can find more information and tickets here.

Oklahoma! at Shea's Performing Arts Center

From 7 News' Mike Randall, "this is not your parents, our your grandparents version of Oklahoma! The classic musical from Rogers & Hammerstein has been re-imagined by Director Daniel Fish and is on stage now at Shea's Performing Arts Center." The show kicked off this week at Shea's and continues through Sunday. You can find more information and tickets here.

CollaBEERation Festival

The CollaBEERation Festival, presented by the Buffalo Beer Geeks and Beer By Coleman, will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park. The event features 34 breweries, 3 cideries, 2 meaderies and 1 kombucha vendor. "CollaBEERation is the most unique beer event in New York State that brings together hundreds of members of the Buffalo Beer Geeks community who develop, name, and brew a never before made drink," the website says. You can find more information and tickets here.

RoundTable Cornhole Championship 2022

The RoundTable Cornhole Championship 2022 will take place Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Kenan Center in Lockport. It is a charity event featuring American Cornhole League pros. There will be cash prizes, 50/50 draw, food, drinks and more. You can find more information here.