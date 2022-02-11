7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 11 - February 13

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York.

Buffalo on Tap

The Buffalo on Tap Craft Beer Festival returns to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Saturday. There will be two sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. There will also be general tickets and VIP tickets for each session. You can find more information and tickets here.

Batavia Brew Fest

The Batavia Brew Fest will take place Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Batavia Downs - Park Place Event Center. You can find more information and tickets here.

Winterfest: We Love Buffalo

Winterfest: We Love Buffalo will take place at Buffalo Riverworks Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature local vendors, ropes course, ice skating, curling and more. You can find more information here.

Billie Eilish at KeyBank Center

Billie Eilish will bring the "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" to Buffalo's KeyBank Center Saturday. The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter's tour began February 3 in New Orleans and will continue across North America before heading across the Atlantic for an 18-date arena tour across Europe and the United Kingdom. You can find more information and tickets here.

90s Valentine's Prom benefitting Autism Services, Inc.

Dust off your gowns and tuxedos for prom night this Saturday in Downtown Buffalo. It's a 21+ event for adults to have some fun and support Autism Services, Inc. You can find more information here.

Silent Disco Sweetheart Skate at the Ice at Canalside

A Silent Disco Sweetheart Skate will be held at the Ice at Canalside Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a channel of music dedicated to love song, "spice on the ice" champagne special, free Hershey's Kisses, gourmet hot chocolate and more. You can find more information here and here.