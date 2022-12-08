7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 9 - December 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there are several family-friendly events taking place across Western New York.

Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo

After it was postponed due to weather last week, Buffalo Place and Bank on Buffalo announced the Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza will take place on Saturday. The event takes place annually and marks the official opening of free ice skating at Rotary Rink. It will begin at 5 p.m. with free ice skating and at 6 p.m. the lighting of the tree and fireworks display over Fountain Plaza will take place. You can find more information here.

Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park

Santa Land is set to take place at Chestnut Ridge Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include letters to Santa, arts and crafts, wagon rides to Santa, Let’s Goat Buffalo Christmas goats, wood branding, marshmallow roasting and Candy Cane Lane. You can find more information here.

Holiday Stroll in Larkinville

A holiday stroll will be held in Buffalo's Larkinville on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Shop, sip and snack at more than a dozen Larkinville stores, breweries, distilleries and restaurants. Find pop-up artisan markets, holiday specials, and festive holiday cheer along Seneca Street in Larkinville," its website says. You can find more information here.

Breakfast with Santa and Cookies & Cocoa with Mrs. Claus

Breakfast with Santa and Cookies & Cocoa with Mrs. Claus will take place at the Buffalo Zoo this weekend. Breakfast with Santa will take place Saturday while Cocoa & Cookies with Mrs. Claus will take place Sunday. If you miss them this weekend, both events will take place again next weekend. You can find more information here.

Mister Sizzle's Holiday Gift & Craft Fair

Mister Sizzle's will once again host its Holiday Gift & Craft Fair. It will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 20+ vendors each day. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will take on the New York Jets Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will be looking to win the team's fourth game in a row and split the season series with the Jets. The Jets won the matchup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on November 6 by a score of 20-17. The Bills are 9-3 and in first place in the AFC East and the Jets are 7-5 and in third place in the division. Former linebacker Darryl Talley will serve as the Legend of the Game. You can find more information here.