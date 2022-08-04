7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region.

Chalkfest Buffalo 2022

Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.

Cattaraugus and Niagara County Fairs

The county fairs are underway in Cattaraugus and Niagara counties. In Cattaraugus County, the fair began on July 31 and continues through Saturday. In Niagara County, the fair began on Thursday and continues through Sunday. You can find more information here and here.

Explore & More 'Touch a Truck' event

Explore & More, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, announced the return of its 'Touch a Truck' event. The free event will take place at Canalside on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a sensory hour from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Families will have the opportunity to see, touch and explore over 30 vehicles with giveaways, activities, surprises and food trucks also planned for the event. You can find more information here.

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival at the National Comedy Center

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival began Thursday and continues through Sunday at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. There are different events scheduled each day. You can find more information here.

Antique Car Show at the Buffalo History Museum

An antique car show will take place at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be antique cars, music, food, trophies and more. You can find more information here.

WNY VegFest at Buffalo RiverWorks

WNY VegFest will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. "WNY Vegfest features world renowned speakers, exhibitors, vendors, live music, delicious and healthy food, children’s activities, entertaining performances, and so much more! Our work is dedicated to educating, inspiring, and encouraging a vegan diet for improving health, expanding compassion and taking greater care of our environment," its website says. You can find more information here.