Explore & More announces return of 'Touch a Truck' event set for August 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Explore & More, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, has announced the return of its 'Touch a Truck' event.

The free event will take place at Canalside on August 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a sensory hour from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Families will have the opportunity to see, touch and explore over 30 vehicles with giveaways, activities, surprises and food trucks also planned for the event.

Admission to the museum will also be reduced during the event. Adult admission will be $10 and children 13 and under will be $4.