Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Explore & More announces return of 'Touch a Truck' event set for August 7

Explore & More Museum
WKBW
Explore & More Museum
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 13:18:12-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Explore & More, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, has announced the return of its 'Touch a Truck' event.

The free event will take place at Canalside on August 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a sensory hour from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Families will have the opportunity to see, touch and explore over 30 vehicles with giveaways, activities, surprises and food trucks also planned for the event.

Admission to the museum will also be reduced during the event. Adult admission will be $10 and children 13 and under will be $4.

"Touch a Truck is one of our most beloved events. It brings together the whole community for a fun, free event. Watching children's faces light up when they talk to a fireman or sit in the driver's seat of a cement mixer, is so exciting and inspiring!"
- Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United