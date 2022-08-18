7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 19 - August 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Several family-friendly events are taking place across Western New York.

Kids Day at Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Saturday and it will be Kids Day at Highmark Stadium as well. Presented by Fisher Price there will be games, activities, giveaways, music, entertainment and special concession items. You can find more information here.

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York

The 20th Annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York will take place on Saturday in Buffalo. The parade will begin at noon and participants will gather in Niagara Square and head north to Porter. Participants will then head back to Niagara Square where concerts and kid’s activities will take place both Saturday and Sunday. The concerts and activities will take place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find more information here and here.

Taste of Diversity Festival

The Taste of Diversity Festival will take place in Buffalo on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grant Street and Lafayette Avenue. "It features food, live music and dance that represents Western New York’s many ethnic and cultural communities and groups," its website says. You can find more information here.

Pendleton Farm & Home Days

Pendleton Farm & Home Days will take place Friday and Saturday at Pendleton Town Park. There will be food trucks, vendors, games, music and more. You can find more information here.

Asian Food & Culture Festival

The Asian Food & Culture Festival will take place Sunday at Canalside in Buffalo. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be demonstrations, exhibits, vendors and Asian-inspired cuisine. You can find more information here.

Chautauqua Food Festival

The Chautauqua Food Festival will begin on Sunday and continue through August 26. On Sunday the festival will take place from noon to 6 p.m. and August 22 through 26 from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (some vendors may remain open from 2–4 p.m.). "Food lovers will gather for a festival featuring great food and craft beverages. Bestor Plaza will again come alive with a diverse array food and drinks prepared by the best regional restaurants, farms, wineries and breweries," its event page says. You can find more information here.