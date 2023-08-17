7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 18 - August 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's shaping up to be another beautiful weekend in Western New York, here are 7 things to do if you're looking to get out and enjoy it!

Erie County Fair and Wyoming County Fair wrap up

The 183rd Erie County Fair, also referred to as "The Best 12 Days of Summer," runs through Sunday at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Tickets for adults (13 & over) are $17 online or $20 at the gate (credit/debit card only) and kids 12 and under are free. Parking is included in the price of admission. You can find more information here. The Wyoming County Fair runs through Saturday at the Pike Fairgrounds at 70 Main Street in Pike. A daily parking pass is $10 and includes free admission to the grounds. You can find more information here.

Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade will take place Saturday at noon beginning in Niagara Square and marching down Niagara Street, also known as "Avenida San Juan." After the parade, beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a free concert in Niagara Square featuring Frankie Negron, Luisitio Rosario, and more. You can find more information here.

Party at the Pier to benefit FeedMore WNY

Party at the Pier to benefit FeedMore WNY will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wilkeson Pointe at the Buffalo Outer Harbor located at 255 Furhmann Boulevard. "Celebrate a vibrant summer evening on the waterfront with music, food and drinks for seafarers and landlubbers alike," its website says. This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets start at $75 and VIP admission is $125. You can find more information here.

The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan at Darien Lake Amphitheater

The Offspring will bring the "Let The Bad Times Roll Tour" to Darien Lake Amphitheater on Sunday. The show is set for 7 p.m. and will occur rain or shine. It will also feature Sum 41 and Simple Plan. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bisons homestand against the Rochester Red Wings

The Buffalo Bisons began a homestand with the Rochester Red Wings this week. Friday's game will be a fridaynightbash! as well as Obscure Jersey Night. Saturday's game will be Hockey Night with the Buffalo Sabres. Sunday's game will be Back 2 School Pop-It Giveaway and Carnival Day. You can find more information here, here and here.

Inaugural NT Corn Fest

The Inaugural NT Corn Fest will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Tonawanda City Market. "The NT Corn Fest is set to be a celebration of the finest local corn, highlighting the vibrant community spirit of North Tonawanda and the talent of Niagara County’s farmers and vendors. Join us on August 19th to experience a day of family-friendly fun, delicious food, exciting contests, and live entertainment," a release says. You can find more information here.