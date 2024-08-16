7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 16 - August 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got you covered! Here are seven things you can do in Western New York.

Erie County Fair

If you haven't had a chance to check out the "12 Best Days of Summer" this weekend will be your last opportunity. The 184th Erie County Fair kicked off on August 7 and continues through Sunday at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Gate and building hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Midway hours are noon to 11 p.m. every day. You can expect animals, amusement rides, food, and more. You can find more information here.

Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade will take place on Saturday beginning at noon in Niagara Square in Buffalo. The parade will travel up Niagara Street to Porter Avenue. After the parade, there will be concerts, food, vendors, and a Kid’s Zone with a backpack giveaway in Niagara Square. 7 News will livestream the parade. The stream will begin when the parade makes its way to our spot on the route. You can watch the parade live on the 7 WKBW Facebook page, website, mobile app, and on your favorite streaming device. You can find more information here.

Bills Elvis Guitar Gallery and Tailgate Party

The Bills Elvis Guitar Gallery and Tailgate Party will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenan House Art Gallery on Locust Street in Lockport. John Lang, also known as "Bills Elvis," has been dressing up as Elvis with decorated guitars for Bills games since the 1990s and has become an iconic character. The event will feature an exhibit with dozens of his guitars throughout the decades with a tailgate party with live music, games, and more outside. You can find more information here.

Village of Lancaster PorchFest

Village of Lancaster PorchFest will take place on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. throughout the village. "A day filled with music, community, and fun! PorchFest is a unique event where talented musicians perform on front porches or front lawns throughout the village, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere for everyone to enjoy," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

World Wide Webster

World Wide Webster will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Webster Street in North Tonawanda. The community will be celebrating a day of art, food, music, and dance. Nine Webster Street restaurants will offer exclusive $5 tasting and cocktail menus, each representing a different culture. Several North Tonawanda merchants will also offer special sales. You can find more information here.

StrOlean

StrOlean will take place on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Olean. "The 100 block of North Union Street, stretching from Laurens Street to State Street, will be transformed into a bustling festival, complete with over 50 vendors, food, music, and games. This year marks the first time that StrOlean will see the closure of a block of North Union Street to traffic, creating a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly festival atmosphere in the heart of Olean's revitalized downtown," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.