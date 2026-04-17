BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you're into art, collectibles or yummy foods, something is happening this weekend for every interest. Check out these events happening throughout Western New York.



WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 17 - April 19

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 17 - April 19

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.