BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you're into art, collectibles or yummy foods, something is happening this weekend for every interest. Check out these events happening throughout Western New York.
- Disney in Concert: A Dream Is A Wish
- Spring & Garden Show
- Live on Five
- Buffalo Trading Card Con
- Annual Bowling Event for Ride for Roswell
- Pizza Fest
- Sabrehood Block Party
WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 17 - April 19
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 17 - April 19
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.