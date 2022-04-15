7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 15 - April 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From Easter traditions to new family fun to try, there are plenty of events around Western New York this weekend.

Broadway Market Easter weekend hours

Pick up Easter food and more at the Broadway Market, and enjoy the sights of a Buffalo tradition! The market is open on Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's closed on Easter Sunday. Kids can visit the Easter Bunny on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Off-Broadway Market at Eastern Hills Mall

More than 60 vendors are set up at Eastern Hills Mall with Easter fare. The farmers and artisans market is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Philadelphia Flyers @ Buffalo Sabres

Saturday night is one of the final three chances for Sabres fans to catch a home game this season. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. The Flyers travel to Buffalo after losing three straight. Tickets are available on the Sabres website.

Community Beer Works 10th Anniversary

CBW is celebrating ten years in business with a day of events on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. at its taproom at 520 7th Street in Buffalo. The brewery will host guided tours, serve a smoked pork dinner, and offer up a specially-brewed limited edition double IPA. Hatchets & Hops will be on hand for axe throwing. The event also features a cornhole tournament and live music. It is free to enter.

Buffalo's Best Kielbasa Contest

The competition to find Buffalo's Best Kielbasa returns to Flying Bison Brewing Company on Saturday after a two-year absence. The contest is part of Flying Bison's Pils, Pierogi & Polka event. This year, the contest is homemade only, with no commercial competitors. Kielbasa is judged based on categories: fresh traditional, smoked traditional, fresh holiday, smoked holiday and non-traditional. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. at Flying Bison, 840 Seneca Street in Buffalo.

Botanical Gardens Spring Flower Exhibit

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens "Botanical Bunny" will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to say hello to kids. Purchasing an e-ticket in advance is strongly recommended by the gardens due to capacity limitations. The spring flower exhibit is also underway through April 24.