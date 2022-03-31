7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 1 - April 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across the region.

The Buffalo Sabres honor Rick Jeanneret with "RJ Night" at KeyBank Center

Legendary Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret announced in August that he would retire at the end of this season and the Sabres will honor him Friday night. A Rick Jeanneret banner will be raised into the rafters at KeyBank Center, players will wear a special RJ banner patch on their jerseys and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner. You can find more information here.

Easter season at The Broadway Market

The 2022 Easter Season at the Broadway Market officially begins Friday and continues through April 16. You can find a list of hours, vendors and an events calendar here.

Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival

The Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival will take place Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks. There will be over 30 kinds of mac and cheese, craft beer, wine and cider, and live music. You can find more information here.

Rustic Buffalo's Spring Sip n' Shop

Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market's Spring Sip n' Shop will take place Friday to Sunday at the Historic Lockport Palace Theatre. There will be over 100 artisans, a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles and more. You can find more information here and here.

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird at Shea's

Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s "To Kill a Mockingbird" opened at Shea's Performing Arts Center Sunday and continues through Saturday. There is one show scheduled for Thursday and Friday and two shows scheduled for Saturday. You can find more information here.

Visit the Easter Bunny at Walden Galleria

Visits with the Easter Bunny began at the Walden Galleria on March 18 and continue through April 16. You can find more information here. There will also be a sensory-friendly event Sunday, you can find more information here.