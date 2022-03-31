Walden Galleria to host sensory-friendly Easter Bunny visitation event

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria will host a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny visitation event Sunday.

The event will be held in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store.

Reservations are required to attend and you can find more information here.

"This annual event is reserved specifically for those with special needs to experience the magic of meeting the Easter Bunny in a sensory-controlled environment," a release says.