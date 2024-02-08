'You got it done': Missing light pole on Bailey Avenue reinstalled after 7 Problems Solvers report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday morning 7 Problem Solvers introduced you to Melissa Lewis who called about the damaged curb and missing street light in front of her home.

Lewis said the curb has only gotten worse over the last decade, and the street light was missing since before COVID started.

Lewis said she had requested the City of Buffalo to fix both issues many times, but she felt little improvement was made. That's what led her to call 7 Problem Solvers.

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz met with Lewis outside her home and informed her councilman Bryan Bollman about the concerns. The original report aired on Tuesday morning, and by Wednesday morning city crews were replacing the light pole!

"You guys are great, I'm going to recommend you to everybody. You got it done," said Lewis to Schwartz. "I'm so glad that this is getting done. It's really sad I have to go through all of that."

7 Problem Solvers will stay on top of the damaged curb that still needs to be repaired. It has led to property damage in front of Lewis' home. Bollman told Schwartz that engineers will be inspecting the curb and road to determine what needs to be done to possibly repair the curb in the coming months.

