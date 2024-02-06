'All we do is talk': East Side residents feel repair work has been kicked to the curb

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Melissa Lewis called 7 Problem Solvers about the disintegrated curb in front of her house on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo that she said has become an extended mess.

The curb blends right into the street.

"Been that way for a good 10 years, but it's progressively gotten worse," explained Lewis. "Because I don't have a curb, the water sits in the area, and it started to encroach upon my property, and kill my grass."

Lewis said she has contacted 311 for the past few years, but it's never been fixed. The only work done there recently has been a cold patch placed on top of a pothole.

Lewis called 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz who checked out the mess. He noticed pieces of the road on the sidewalk and the curb that blended right into the road. She showed Schwartz that the curb is in shambles from her house to the corner of Bailey and Lang.

Schwartz called Lewis' council member Bryan Bollman who called the issue a hazard. Bollman said city engineers will now be inspecting the street to develop a plan to fix it.

However, the curb has raised frustration throughout the community. Many feel this is another example of neglect on Buffalo's East Side.

"They're sleeping on us," said Abdullah Nasser, who works and lives across from Lewis. "We are helping each other, but not getting help from the city."

Schwartz also met Charles Calvin, a nearby block club president. He said there have been a lot of promises to make the East Side better since the tragic mass shooting at Tops on May 14, 2022, but he feels there hasn't been much improvement.

"All we do is talk," said Calvin.

