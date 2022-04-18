Worst Roads: "This is a sinkhole", getting answers about a road issue near Elmwood Ave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since we asked you to point out the worst roads in WNY, our inbox has been flooded with emails from Lancaster to Akron to Orchard Park. There were no shortage of messages from the City of Buffalo as well, we took one issue to city officials.

"This is not a sinkhole, it's a pothole," said Ben Parisi, who lives in Buffalo's Elmwood village.

What started as a small hole on Potomac Avenue, turned into a safety concern for Parisi and other neighbors. He tells 7 News it showed up after city crews did some work on the street and kept growing.

"Motorists came by, make the turn, can't see it and just bottom out on it," said Parisi.

With heavy foot traffic in the Bidwell Parkway area, Parisi worried a pedestrian could get hurt, so he called the city's call and resolution center at 311. It looks like that may have worked, as crews set up cones and got to work on the issue last Thursday morning.

But it was a temporary fix.

"Maybe around 7 or 8 o'clock that night, I happened to be walking by and the hole was opened up again," said Parisi. "Something was done, I don't know what it was...but it looks as though it could possibly have been done better."

We reached out to the Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn to find out what's going on here, he emailed back this statement:

"The Division of Water did a valve replacement at Elmwood and Potomac and the area around the previous work is showing signs of continued utility issues. The area has been topped off with cold patch and cones placed as a temporary measure to make it safe. Buffalo Water is scheduled to dig the area on Monday to investigate further." Commissioner Michael Finn

We will continue to monitor this situation and search for some more of the worst roads in WNY. Send in pictures and information about the worst roads in your area to 7ProblemSolvers@wkbw.com

