Which airlines is most likely to mishandle your bags? Ways to avoid lost luggage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a recent report bySITA, a multinational information technology company, more than 26 million bags were mishandled last year across the world. It's the highest rate in a decade, and an obvious spike after COVID-19 halted flights in 2020 and 2021.

Not seeing your bag on the conveyor belt after a flight is unsettling. Cathy Korn, of Batavia, knows that feeling all too well. Korn and her daughter had their bags go missing after flying American Airlines from Buffalo to Florida. It left them on a week-long cruise trip without any clothes or medications. 7 Problem Solvers helped them get compensation back.

Korn and her daughter received their luggage once they got back to Batavia. In most cases lost luggage is returned to the owner, according to SITA's 2023 Baggage Insight Report.The report states only a small percentage of bags get stolen or lost.

But which airlines handle your bags the best?

MISHANDLED

The U.S. Department of Transportation defines mishandled as lost, damaged, delayed or stolen.

WHICH AIRLINES MISHANDLED THE MOST?

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report ranks how 15 U.S operating carriers mishandled bags, per every 100 bags put onto planes. These are the airlines ranked.

WKBW/AP U.S. Reporting Operating Carriers

Themost recent datashows American Airlines mishandled in April.

Allegiant Air had the best mishandling rate in April, followed by Endeavor and Southwest.

The DOT's report states that Southwest put 28,761,918 bags on planes between January and March of 2023, the most bags by any of the airlines, and had the fourth best mishandling rate of the 15 carriers. In April of 2023 Southwest enplaned more than 10 million bags, and made the top three in handling luggage.

AVOID THE STRESS

So what can you do to avoid losing luggage on your next trip?

One of the most important tips is to pack medications and some clothes in your carry-on bag. This is something Korn learned the hard way.

Here's some other advice:

