SOLVED: American Airlines compensates Batavia woman who cruised for a week without luggage

BUFFALO, N.Y — It's always a relief to get off your flight, and later claim your checked luggage from baggage claim, because many times that's not often the case.

In April, Cathy Korn planned to celebrate her 70th birthday with her daughter Gena on a tropical cruise. The mother and daughter had planned to fly American Airlines from Buffalo to Fort. Lauderdale, FL, but due to bad weather their flight was canceled. They were rerouted to West Palm Beach, with a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Somewhere in there is where our luggage got lost," said Korn. "We immediately went to the claims department, and filed a complaint."

Korn said the cruise company changed the itinerary, but said they kept American Airlines updated. Still, Korn and her daughter didn't get their luggage until two days after they got back home to Batavia.

"We went on the cruise with the clothes on our backs basically, and that’s what we lived in for 7 days…eight days actually by the time we got home," explained Korn.

In 2022, from January to September, 2.1 million bags went mishandled among 17 major U.S. airlines, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics' Air Travel Consumer Report.

"My daughter and I are plus-sized women, and they had nothing on the ship that fit us," said Korn.

Korn said they couldn't enjoy beautiful beaches to the fullest without proper swimwear and were forced to wash their outfits in the bathroom sink of their room.

Both Korn and her daughter had essential medications in their missing luggage. Korn said they were able to get some at the cruise ship's medical center but at a cost of approximately $150 for each daily visit.

When the women returned home, Korn contacted American Airlines.

"We've called, emailed and they don’t respond, or their response has nothing to do with the question we send them," said Korn.

Korn contacted 7 Problem Solvers, and 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz emailed an American Airlines media representative. Within seven hours Schwartz heard back from that representative, who said Korn and her daughter would be compensated.

A few days later Korn told Schwartz that American Airlines is now reimbursing her and her daughter for medical center visits, medications they bought aboard the cruise, the taxi from West Palm Beach to the cruise ship in Miami, and baggage fees.

They also got two free flight vouchers from American Airlines.

For now on the Korns are making sure they have extra clothes in their carry-on bag.

