Waiting on fixes for Wehrle Drive in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A trip down Wehrle Drive is smooth depending on which town you're in. When you cross Harris Hill and drive into Clarence, you'll notice a rougher ride.

"Every year they just patch up holes that don’t last long at all and only gets worse," said Christine Charnock who lives on the boarder of Lancaster and Clarence.

You can see patch work has been done, but every couple of seconds, you'll bump a hole on the right or left. With heavy traffic of both cars and trucks, swerving to avoid isn't always an option.

"Years back they fixed the intersection of Wehrle and Harris Hill but never went past that going out towards Gunnville," recalls Charnock.

Some digging on the town's website shows a list of roads in the municipality divided up by responsibility, Wehrle is listed as a county road. 7 News reached out to Erie County's Department of Public Works and is waiting on a response.

There is a $2 million project in the works from Harlem Road to Aero Drive in Amherst scheduled to be completed by later this year in November.

The Department updates its progress and projects on Twitter and it looks like they were last in the area in March of this year.