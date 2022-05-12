SOLVED: 7 Problem Solvers helps get long awaited speed bumps for Buffalo neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last month 7 Problem Solvers brought you to Millicent Avenue, in Buffalo, where a 5-year-old was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Her godmother said the driver was speeding, and she and neighbors had been wishing for speed bumps to slow down traffic.

A month later, speed bumps now line the street.

"It was very, very, very, devastating" explained the girl's godmother, Ebony McCall, just after the incident.

Thankfully the girl survived, but McCall told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that night, "I wish they put speed bumps on this street."

The next day Schwartz called Buffalo Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. Millicent Avenue is in Wyatt's University District. He called speeding "off the chart" in the City of Buffalo.

Wyatt said he contacted Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn that day to look into expediting speed bumps on Millicent.

Now, a month later speed bumps line the street, which is filled with children.

"I think it's an excellent idea," said Karl Jones, who lives on Millicent. "The kids are the future, and I think it's perfect for the kids."

Angela Bates, a parent who lives across from the where the girl was struck in April said, "It's a lot of kids on this street, and a lot of cars be flying by...I think it's a good idea they have them."

As of Wednesday, crews were preparing the road for two more speed bumps to be installed.

