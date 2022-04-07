Speed bumps become high priority on Buffalo street after 5-year-old is struck by car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, around 7 p.m., first responders rushed to Millicent Avenue for a girl struck by a vehicle.

Ebony McCall said she was directing her five-year-old goddaughter, Ameerah Sanders, to cross the street when a car came flying by.

"There was a car coming past the stop sign, and it just kept speeding," said McCall. "Had to be doing at least 40-50mph."

McCall tried grabbing Sanders, before she was hit.

"It was very, very, very, devastating" explained McCall to 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz, less than an hour after the incident.

McCall said Sanders was alert, but was taken to the hospital with bruises on her legs. Sanders was released, but McCall said she will now be further evaluated for any internal issues from the incident.

Schwartz reached out to the City of Buffalo regarding any chargers to the driver, but has not yet heard back.

"I wish they put speed bumps on this street," emphasized McCall. Her neighbors also agreed. They told Schwartz they've called 311 to install speed bumps, because of how often cars speed down the street, filled with kids.

On Wednesday Schwartz called Buffalo Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt. Millicent Avenue is in Wyatt's University District. He admits speeding is a big issue in Buffalo.

"I think speeding in our city is off the chart," said Wyatt. "I would love to have a speed hump on every residential street."

The councilman said since this unfortunate incident was brought to his attention, he has flagged Millicent Avenue as a priority for speed bumps.

On Wednesday afternoon he told Schwartz he called Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn to, "see if we can expedite this." Wyatt added, "we'll see what we can do."

"Thank goodness [Sanders] lived, but there may be other situations we have a fatality," explained Wyatt.

Wyatt said Millicent Avenue must be safer, especially because it's near a school. He said it shouldn't come down to punishing drivers with ticket after ticket, but nothing is more important than the safety of the residents.

Wyatt said recently the City of Buffalo approved more contractors to install speed bumps, which could make the process quicker. No plans have been confirmed yet for speed bumps on Millicent, but 7 Problem Solvers will follow up with developments.

