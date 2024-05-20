'Now it's safe': City of Buffalo addresses ongoing sinkhole complaints in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bob Kerwin lives on Lovering Avenue and called 7 Problem Solvers about a sinkhole near his home that he said has been growing for the past three years.

7 Problem Solvers first exposed the issue on Monday morning. Kerwin said crews were out the next morning to put a metal plate over the hole.

"Wasn’t even 24 hours, first thing Tuesday morning," said Kerwin.

While the hole isn't fixed, Kerwin is happy that the metal plate will prevent anyone from falling in.

"Now it's safe," said Kerwin. "Nobody's going to fall in it, nobody's going to get hurt, nobody's going to have to call a tow truck to get a car out of it."

Kerwin said a car recently parked on Lovering Avenue and got its front tire stuck in the hole. The driver had to get a tow truck to pull the vehicle out.

This comes after the city closed Kerwin's 311 complaint last year about the hole stating:

"The cave is here due to a homeowners broken sewer lateral pipe. This is the responsibility of the homeowner to hire a plumber to make repairs. They have been notified."

WKBW Sinkhole covered with metal plate on Lovering Avenue in North Buffalo

The metal plate is now a temporary solution until the property owner on Lovering can address the matter.

