'I don't think it's rocket science': North Buffalo residents call on city to resolve growing sinkhole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Lovering Avenue, just off of Hertel Avenue, is a colorful Goo Goo Dolls mural. Below that is a sinkhole that neighbors are concerned has only grown over the last three years.

“I’m worried about the young kids,” said Bob Kerwin, who lives nearby. “Somebody falls in it, and gets hurt they’re probably going sue the city."

Kerwin said he has submitted a claim to 311 multiple times. The last time was in June of 2023. The city closed the case one month later stating:

"The cave is here due to a homeowners broken sewer lateral pipe. This is the responsibility of the homeowner to hire a plumber to make repairs. They have been notified."

Kerwin called 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz who went to check the sinkhole himself. The hole has empty cans, garbage and two traffic cones inside of it. A few weeks ago a car was parking on Lovering and got a front wheel stuck in the sinkhole.

WKBW Bob Kerwin stands next to sinkhole

“We want this fixed,” said one man named Ricky who lives nearby.

"I don't think it's rocket science," said Kerwin. "Let the city and owner of this building fight out who is going to fix it, but in the meantime let's get something on top of it."

Kerwin suggested a temporary metal plate in the meantime before someone gets hurt.

Schwartz spoke with Councilman Joel Feroleto's office. A representative there said the Buffalo Sewer Authority is also aware. Schwartz reached out and is still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime if you have a consumer issue you need help looking into, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com