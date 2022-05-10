Neighbors say potholes are so bad, they're shaking homes in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Living on Fougeron Street can get pretty loud, living right next to the plant where Milkbone and Smuckers produce their products. But it's the noise as trucks go by, when they hit potholes, that's been disturbing neighbors for years.

"I want them to come over here and help us because we need help," said Maggie Clark, who's lived on the street for 30 years,

Clark tells us she's been calling 311 and her council member for the past eight years trying to get these potholes filled.

"When [trucks] hit the holes and stuff like that, it causes your house to shake and everything," said Clark. "I have pictures on the wall in the house, one of them fell off the wall because the house shaking."

Levi Palmer III lives across the street and says he hears trucks go by every five to ten minutes. He tells me he has trouble avoiding the potholes all down Fougeron Street.

"My frame is cracked all in there, due to the potholes," said Palmer III.

7 Problem Solvers reached out to the city to find out when these two can expect to see changes.

"Fugeron needs a spot repair, this occurs around areas where there's heavy truck traffic, that's turning especially. The whole road doesn't need to be fixed," said Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn.

He says Palmer III and Clark can expect fixes by the end of this construction season, at least before the summer is over.

Are there any potholes near where you live causing headaches? Email 7ProblemSolvers@wkbw.com.