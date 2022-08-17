TOWN OF CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Potholes are a problem year round and we've seen many examples of this in Cheektowaga. Thanks to some federal infrastructure funding coming from the state, one of the town's busiest road will see improvements.

There will be a complete reconstruction of Union Road from Walden to French, a three-mile stretch. Officials say the road's condition is at what's called medium level, but after another season, it'll be in desperate need of repair.

Nearly $9 million will fund this repair from New York State. Along with another half million going to re-pave sidewalks, highway improvements and patch potholes in Cheektowaga neighborhoods.

Here's the breakdown of the $551,000 budget money coming to the town:



$125,500 for extreme winter recovery funds

$146,000 through Pave NY funds

$98,000 through the Pave our Potholes program

Congressman Brian Higgins says the money will pay for more than just a patch job.

"Nearly $10 million in road improvements coming to Cheektowaga," said Higgins.

While community leaders invest in our roads, drivers are paying up as well. The average price tag to repair pothole damage to a car is $600, according to AAA. Officials say the goal is to save you money and improve the community.

"It'll produce jobs, better driving experience and economic development," said Higgins.