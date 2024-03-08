'It's unacceptable': City steps in to help tenant with rodent problem after 7 Problem Solvers report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past couple of weeks 7 Problem Solvers has been following the story of Gysellys Flores. In January she moved into a new duplex in Buffalo, which she rents, only to be met with rats. That's what prompted her to call 7 Problem Solvers.

"These things are all over the walls," explained Flores. "You hear those things in the middle of the night, they wake you up."

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz tried to contact her landlord Dasa Properties, but was repeatedly told "No comment." So he took Flores' concern to Niagara District Councilman David Rivera.

"Our office has been working with permits and inspections. We sent a letter to the health department, we sent letters to owners of the property," said Rivera. "The inspectors have been here as well. There's a letter to remediate the problem."

That letter to remediate, seen below, was sent to Dasa Properties. The Order to Remedy gives Dasa properties 30 days from March 4, to correct the issue.

City of Buffalo Order to Remedy from City of Buffalo

On Thursday Schwartz got a call from Dasa's CEO who told Schwartz she had been on vacation, and no one else besides her was allowed to speak to the media.

Schwartz met with the CEO in her office for an hour. The CEO said at the beginning of February the foundation of Flores' home was sealed, concrete was poured, and traps were placed all in an effort to keep rats out. She said crews responded two days after Flores complained.

However, Flores said rats were still present, and she felt neglected, which led her to 7 Problem Solvers.

Fast forward to last week, just one week after the original story aired, the CEO said an exterminator came to the home in response to the city's violation. The CEO said it was noted that Flores' home was cleaned, and poison packs were placed in the walls along with more traps.

The CEO said it can take longer to address a rodent issue, but the problem has been taken care of.

Schwartz responded, "It's not taken care of."

Schwartz questioned if the company knew about a rat problem prior to Flores moving in, the CEO said there was no known issue of rats prior, and the apartment sat vacant.

In the meantime, Flores has been withholding rent due to her frustration with the issue. She received emails about late fees, to which the CEO said those could be waived.

An exterminator will do a follow-up visit in the coming weeks in response to the city's violation.

"It's a blessing, I've never dealt with this before," said Flores.

